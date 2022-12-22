Thai PM visits flood-hit Songkhla and Phatthalung

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha traveled to the South to follow up on the flood situation in Songkhla and Phatthalung provinces. Upon his arrival at Hat Yai International Airport, the Prime Minister listened to the briefing on the flood situation by local authorities. Attending the briefing session with the Prime Minister were Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paojinda, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, PM’s Secretary-General Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Director-General of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Boontham Lertsukekasem, Songkhla Governor, and chiefs of concerned authorities and agencies.







According to the briefing, ongoing heavy rain in several areas of Songkhla has caused flooding in 14 districts (out of the province’s 16 districts), that is, Muang, Rattaphum, Khuan Niang, Hat Yai, Na Mom, Chana, Bang Klam, Ranot, Khlong Hoi Khong, Singhanakhon, Saba Yoi, Sathing Phra, Thepha, and Krasae Sin. The total of 100 subdistricts, 51 communities, 566 villages, 46,529 households, and 126,178 people have been affected by the flood situation. Concerned agencies, both public and private, have already provided initial assistance to the victims. Shelters have been set up. Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office also works together with provincial and local administrations to speed up the draining of floodwater and to ensure that all the flood victims have been reached out. At present, flood and inundation in some areas have eased. Local authorities will, later, explore the damage and process compensation to the victims according to Ministry of Finance’s regulation.







Songkhla and Phatthalung are among the 9 Southern provinces (Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Satun, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla and Phatthalung) that have been badly hit by flash flood and overflows caused by continued heavy rain during December 18-20, 2022. The total of 66 districts, 271 subdistricts, 1,425 villages, and 64,626 households have been affected. In Phatthalung alone, 9 districts, namely, Tamot, Srinagarindra, Kong Ra, Khao Chaison, Bang Kaeo, Pak Phayun, Pa Bon, Mueang, and Khuan Khanun, have been inundated with 29 subdistricts, 178 village, and 9,400 households being affected.

The Prime Minister and delegation, then, visited and gave his moral support to the flood-affected victims at 3 shelters in Songkhla and Phatthalung provinces.































