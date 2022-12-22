HRH Princess Sirivannavari continues to support Thai textiles

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has graciously continued the aspirations of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s to support Thailand’s textile industry, preserve Thai culture and support local weavers.

Her Royal Highness presented awards to the winners of the royal “Nariratana Rajakanya Khit Pattern” contest, a highlight of Thai Silk Festival 2022. The festival was organized by the Ministry of Interior’s Community Development Department and the Ladies Association to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on her 90th birthday anniversary this year.







Her Royal Highness also presented awards to winners of the Ministry of Interior’s “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook” project and the “Nariratana TonKla Award,” which aims to promote locally-made products. The Princess went to the exhibition to express her support for Thai workmanship and to honor her royal grandmother’s efforts to preserve Thai textiles.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, the princess’s grandmother, has dedicated more than seven decades to supporting, preserving and promoting Thai textiles. Her Majesty Queen Sirikit has been a role model for using and promoting Thai textiles, allowing local weavers to maintain their livelihoods while also upholding Thai culture.







Suttipong Juljarern, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, said Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has wholeheartedly undertaken the mission with the ministry’s Community Development Department for a third year. The Princess visited all areas recognized for Thai textiles and craftsmanship, where local residents offered her valuable insights about the achievements of her royal grandmother.







The permanent secretary noted that Her Royal Highness also launched the “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook” project as a campaign to change the perception of the new generation of Thai textiles, demonstrating how it can be designed to accommodate people of all ages and for all occasions. He also praised the gracious dedication of Her Royal Highness in carrying on her royal grandmother’s aspirations. (NNT)























