Thai PM to sign FTA during Sri Lanka visit on Feb 3-4

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on February 3-4, upon the invitation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to be the guest of honor at Sri Lanka’s 76th Independence Day celebrations and sign a free-trade agreement between the two countries.

According to Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke, the FTA marks Thailand’s 15th such agreement and is the first to be signed since Srettha became Prime Minister in August last year.







During his visit, Srettha will engage in discussions with senior executives from Sri Lanka’s private and public sectors. Additionally, he is scheduled to speak at a seminar focusing on trade and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka. The seminar is a joint effort by Thailand’s Commerce Ministry, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Trade, and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, aimed at promoting bilateral trade and investment.

Thailand and Sri Lanka have long maintained a close relationship, largely based on their shared Buddhist faith. Srettha's upcoming visit is viewed as an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two countries, particularly in economic sectors.
































