Srettha invites Xi for 50th Thai-Chinese Anniversary in 2025

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Thailand in 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. This announcement was made following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, concluding his four-day visit to Thailand.

The two nations discussed enhancing cooperation and have agreed on a mutual visa exemption for their nationals, starting March 1. This agreement allows for 30-day visa-free travel, aimed at boosting tourism and business exchanges. Srettha views this as an elevation of the longstanding friendly ties between Thailand and China.







Key discussions also included collaboration on electric vehicle manufacturing, the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, and agricultural trade. Srettha expressed optimism about increased trade and tourism between the countries.

Acknowledging Thailand’s significant role in global stability and peace, Wang assured China’s support in human resource development and technology transfer for Thailand. Both countries agreed on the importance of combating transnational crime and pledged mutual support in various sectors, including the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation.

Two agreements were also signed to boost Thai agricultural exports to China, giving support to the growing economic collaboration between the two countries. (NNT)















































