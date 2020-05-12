Thailand preparing for second phase of easing lockdown

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, responded to the media questions, gist of which is as follows:

CCSA Spokesperson clarified about the 2nd phase of easing lockdown measure that businesses/activities will be categorized in either the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th phases according to their risk for spread of COVID-19. CCSA is now preparing for the 2nd phase of easing lockdown in a bid for the country to return to normalcy soon.







CCSA Spokesperson also mentioned about using “sandboxing” method to test the reopening of shopping malls during May 14-15 that this is simply an option being discussed, and may apply to some malls, if not all, that are ready. Another method under CCSA’s consideration is to partly reopen, initially at 20%, and later extending to 30% and 50% respectively. Final decision will be made at the CCSA meeting on May 15, 2020. He also advised the public to voice out their opinion on the Emergency Decree and related measures, including reopening of businesses/activities, by answering to the Government’s survey. CCSA Spokesperson emphasized that prevention of the disease spread must not be forgotten despite the importance of business reopening to national economy and people’s livelihood.







According to the CCSA Spokesperson, Phuket remains a province that needs to be kept an eye on, as an increasing number of infected patients is still reported. The concern has been intensified during the earlier lockdown relaxing when a large number of labors flocked out of the province which makes it difficult to monitor. He also disclosed the 6 following groups of people who need to be closely monitored: 1) medical personnel, 2) new prisoners or detainees, 3) public vehicle drivers, 4) postmen or deliverymen, 5) migrant workers, and 6) those in risky professions (e.g., entertainment places, etc.)

The CCSA Spokesperson also mentioned launching of a mobile application to track those who travel out of risky areas, which will be extremely important when the country enters into the 2nd phase of easing lockdown, to ensure prompt finding and treatment. He called for public cooperation to register themselves once the application is launched. – May 10, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











