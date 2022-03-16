Drinking parties allowed until 11 P.M. in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) allows people at meetings, exhibitions and parties to drink alcoholic beverages until 11 P.M. as new COVID-19 cases in the capital becomes stable.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang signed his order on the alcoholic consumption deadline for meeting venues and it took effect on March 15.



According to the order, meetings, seminars and events can be organized at hotels, exhibition centers, convention centers, banquet venues and the likes as long as organizers comply strictly with disease control measures laid down by the Public Health Ministry and the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau.







Alcoholic consumption is allowed only at the venues which meet SHA PLUS or Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus criteria. Meeting organizers must keep the numbers of participants appropriate to venues as instructed by relevant orders of the BMA. (TNA)































