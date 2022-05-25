7 provinces in Thailand warned of rising Mekong River

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned people in seven northeastern provinces that the Mekong River will rise on May 25 and 26.

The warning followed the report from the Office of the National Water Resources that heavy rains measured 250 millimeters in Laos and the discharge rate at the Nam Ou dam in Laos was increased from 500 cubic meters per second to 2,400 cubic meters per second.



The flow through the Xayaburi dam was thus expected at 6,600 cubic meters per second and that would affect the level of the Mekong River.

The department warned that the Mekong River would rise by 1-1.5 meters in Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces on May 25 and 26.







Authorities in the seven provinces facing the Mekong River were instructed to issue relevant warnings to local people and advise them to avoid negative impacts.

People can follow up disaster warnings via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” app and also report disasters and call for help at the hotline number 1784 and the LINE ID, @1784DDPM, around the clock. (TNA)

































