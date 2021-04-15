Thailand turns 37 campuses into field hospitals

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has turned 37 universities and institutes nationwide into field hospitals and quarantine facilities in response to rising Covid-19 cases in the new wave.







Minister Anek Laothamatas said on Wednesday that every agency under the ministry has been instructed to survey suitable locations that can serve as additional field hospitals, as the ministry is committed to containing the outbreak as soon as possible.



The 37 universities and educational institutes that have been converted into field hospitals can accommodate 12,822 patients.







The sites are scattered across the country in major provinces, including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Lampang, Nakhon Nayok, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Udon Thani, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala. (NNT)











