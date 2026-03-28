Thai PM signals new government within a week to unlock full policy powers

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul announced that a new government is expected to be formed within the next week, granting it full authority to implement policies and budget measures to address the current situation.

At the Meet the Press forum, “One Month of Global Crisis: Thailand’s Response Plan in a Changing World,” the Prime Minister stated that a special Cabinet meeting had approved seven urgent measures. These will take effect once the new government assumes full authority.

He noted that this is likely the final week of the current administration, as all coalition parties have submitted nominations for ministerial positions, which are now undergoing eligibility checks for constitutional compliance. A final review meeting is scheduled for Monday, after which the list will be submitted for royal consideration as required by constitutional procedures.

The Prime Minister explained that the current caretaker status imposes legal limitations on budget approvals and long-term commitments, often requiring authorization from the Election Commission (EC). He stated that forming a new government is a more efficient way to regain full administrative power than seeking individual regulatory waivers.







The Prime Minister assured the public that there will be no “learning curve” or “probation period” for the new cabinet, as many current ministers will continue in their roles. The transition is designed for efficiency, with policy statements being prepared for prompt delivery to the National Assembly once the cabinet is sworn in. After the policy statement is delivered, the government will have full legal authority to manage budgets and implement policies focused on energy security, protecting vulnerable groups, and stabilizing the national economy. (NNT)



































