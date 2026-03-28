Thai Deputy PM visits Phetchaburi to push action on urgent environmental challenges

PHETCHABURI, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has visited Phetchaburi Province to monitor key environmental challenges and accelerate the implementation of integrated, sustainable solutions.

The Deputy Prime Minister, along with senior officials, including the Directors-General of the Royal Forest Department, the Department of Water Resources, and the Department of Mineral Resources, conducted an official inspection in Phetchaburi. The visit focused on assessing natural resources and environmental issues, gathering local input, and discussing systematic solutions. Provincial and ministry agencies provided briefings at the 15th Military District Army Club.

​During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the mission’s focus on reviewing operational progress, identifying local challenges, and strengthening coordination across all sectors to address obstacles and improve public well-being.

​The Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi outlined five urgent environmental issues requiring action. These include urban wildlife conflicts involving monkeys that impact public safety; water shortages and the risk of saltwater intrusion; coastal erosion in Ban Laem District; management of Kaeng Krachan National Park to balance conservation and community needs; and forest fires and PM2.5 pollution. In the past five months, 87 hotspots have been detected, affecting over 4,500 rai of land.







​The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged the information and proposals and has directed relevant agencies to expedite integrated responses. The findings will be submitted for further review to allocate budgets and implement support measures tailored to the needs of people in the province. (NNT)



































