Thai PM presents awards to agencies with excellent financial practices

The prime minister recently presented awards to government agencies with excellent financial practices, while urging recipients to continue ensuring transparency and accountability in order to maintain public trust and confidence.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the award ceremony and congratulated the winning organizations, saying he was confident the awards would encourage officials to adhere to honest and transparent practices as well as help improve the performance of governmental units.







A total of 103 awards were presented to 44 organizations from seven provinces in recognition of their financial excellence. Evaluations took into account the aspects of procurement, disbursement, bookkeeping, internal audit and liability.

The prime minister also asked state units to maintain high standards of financial practices that are collective, transparent and expedient.

He said these improvements will help foster trust and confidence among other sectors in Thailand and abroad. (NNT)















































