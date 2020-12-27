Thai PM orders zoning 4 controlled areas to contain Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha gave a press briefing following the meeting of Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to discuss upgrade of preventive measures against the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the country.

According to the Prime Minister, the meeting has agreed on the zoning of 4 controlled areas, that is, 1) Maximum control zone, 2) Controlled zone, 3) High surveillance zone, and 4) Surveillance zone.







Each province, through the scrutiny of provincial governor and concerned agencies, will set its own COVID-19-related measures, especially on public activities and gatherings which are difficult to control and limit the number of participants, while taking into consideration appropriateness, economic rehabilitation effort, and tourism activities during the New Year holidays. The Department of Disease Control is now looking into the situation around aquatic animal businesses and markets to prevent impact on the export of those products.



The Prime Minister also urged migrant workers to stay put in their places in order to distinct those with high risk from the low risk. The cabinet meeting next week will discuss measures related to employment of illegal migrant workers in a bid to cope with the current labor demand. These workers will not be penalized pending that they go through proper verification and registration process. Provincial governors have been authorized to oversee the process and suppress any related illegal movement.

He also assured that COVID-19 is curable, and that the Government is well prepared to take care of 70 million Thais, and handle the situation. Everyone is urged to cooperate in accordance with the direction of “Unifying Thailand, Building the Nation”. The Prime Minister also emphasized that “Uncle Tu has concerned over all the Thai people”.















