Thai Immigration Bureau delays prosecution of illegal immigrants to control Covid-19

In order to fully support disease control operations, the Immigration Bureau has announced it is not pressing charges or prosecuting illegal immigrants, including those whose permits have already expired, in the face of a new wave of COVID-19 cases surrounding the migrant workers’ community. The police say however they are investigating persons involved with the trafficking of illegal immigrants.







Over the past two days, the immigration police have raided several workplaces suspected of hiring illegal immigrants, and have arrested 61 illegal workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, all of whom have been screened and tested negative to COVID-19.

The Immigration Bureau’s Commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduong said the police will be delaying the prosecution of illegal immigrants currently in Thailand, including those whose permits have already expired, to ensure there’s no problem with disease control operations.

The immigration police will instead fortify their measures to prevent newcomers arriving, and investigate persons involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants. The Immigration Bureau chief said any government officials involved will be punished with no exceptions.





Following the discovery of a large COVID-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, with most patients being migrant workers, 18 workers from Myanmar are reported to have been abandoned by their employers who left them on Bang Na – Trat road in Samut Prakan.

This group of workers has tested negative to COVID-19, but will still need to be isolated for 14 days for the observation of any symptoms.

Samut Prakan Provincial Police chief Pol Maj Gen Chumphon Poompuang, said today that investigators are now gathering evidence related to the case, and have started summoning witnesses for interviews.

He said the case is a shared responsibility between the Immigration Bureau and Samut Prakan Provincial Police, who are currently investigating the case together. (NNT)















