Pattaya seafood vendors test negative for Covid-19

Coronavirus test results for three Naklua seafood dealers who visited the Samut Sakhon seafood market at the center of Thailand’s new coronavirus outbreak came back negative.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri said Dec. 25 that the owner of Aew Seafood, two employees, and a close contact were tested at Banglamung Hospital and cleared to return to work at the Lan Po Market.

Their results came back the same day a Jomtien Beach seafood delivery person’s second Covid-19 test proved positive. The worker was hospitalized and all close contacts tested. Results are pending.









Amnart said officials at the district and subdistrict level are interviewing migrant workers at local markets, spraying copious amounts of disinfectant and running public relations campaigns to ask anyone who has visited Samut Sakhon, or has contact with someone who did, to get tested.

He also reiterated that eating cooked seafood is perfectly safe, a message officials have worked hard to get out after business plummeted at Pattaya seafood buffet restaurants and markets.













