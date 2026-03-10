Thai PM orders work-from-home for government agencies amid Middle East energy concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed government agencies and state enterprises to implement work-from-home arrangements for duties that do not affect essential public services. The measure was announced during a Cabinet meeting in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has created pressure on global energy supplies and raised concerns about potential impacts on Thailand.

The work-from-home policy seeks to reduce energy consumption and operational costs while ensuring public services remain uninterrupted. Agencies have been instructed to review their operations and apply remote work where appropriate.

The prime minister has also ordered the suspension of overseas study visits and training programs for government personnel. Agencies have been instructed to shift such activities to domestic formats within Thailand to reduce travel expenses and energy use during the current situation. (NNT)




































