Thai Embassy in Bahrain launches registration for relief kits amid regional unrest

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Embassy in Manama will distribute relief kits to Thai nationals in Bahrain affected by the ongoing regional unrest. To facilitate this, the Embassy has launched an online registration system available through a Google Form and QR codes on its official Facebook page.

Applicants must provide their passport or national ID details, the name of their residential building, and a valid contact number. After registering, Thai nationals should contact their designated area volunteer, as listed in the Embassy’s announcement, to arrange the collection of relief kits. The Embassy confirmed that individuals do not need to visit the Embassy to collect their kits.

The Royal Thai Embassy extends its sincere gratitude to the Thai community volunteers for their dedication and teamwork in preparing relief kits to support their compatriots during this challenging time.

For more information, please visit the Royal Thai Embassy, Manama Facebook page.




































