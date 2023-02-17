Thai PM orders three-month burn ban to curb haze, wildfire

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha ordered the implementation of any possible measures to keep wildfire under control and seek cooperation from all concerned localities to observe no-burning rule from February 1 to April 30.

Those who violate the rule will be penalized, said Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.







Concerned agencies are also urged to work proactively to create public awareness. If the situation is not better, plan adjustment will be necessary to beef up related measures.

With the increasingly severe situation of wildfire in many areas as a result of drought, forest burning and exploitation, wildfire smoke spreads all over and produces fine particulate matter of PM2.5 that jeopardizes people’s health. (TNA)



























