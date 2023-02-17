Korean Ambassador visits Buriram to discuss economic, cultural exchange

South Korean Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seung-hyun visited Buriram province as the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted audition with famous Korean agencies at a school and donated educational materials for Korean majored students. During the two-day trip, the ambassador met Buriram Governor Chaiwat Junthirapong and Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob. They discussed many issues, such as carbon neutrality policy, renewable energy, economy, agriculture and logistics. He visited Nonsuwan Pittayakom School, the venue of the K-pop audition, hosted by the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand with JYP Entertainment, Source Music and GGA Entertainment. More than 500 participants came for the two-day audition. The ambassador rewarded for excellent performances.







On Wednesday, he visited Krasang Pittayakom School which has Korean language major. The center donated Korean culture educational materials after watching Korean folk tale play by Korean language majored students.

Students learnt Korean from the Korean teacher for over a year and showed their language ability well in front of over 1,000 audiences.







He said he was surprised that there are many song, dance and Korean language talents in Buriram province.

The embassy and the center would like to contribute to provide such opportunities to develop Thai young people and mutual exchange between Korea and Thailand in various fields like economy and culture. (TNA)













































