Bangkok joins other Asian cities in signing Indore 3R Declaration

Bangkok has joined other cities in Asia in signing a declaration to improve the quality of its environment.

Pornprom Wikitset was Bangkok’s representative in signing the Indore 3R Declaration of Asian Mayors on Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air in Cities during the 11th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific. The forum, co-hosted by the UN Centre for Regional Development, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the environment ministries of Cambodia and Japan, was held in the Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Centre in Cambodia from February 8-10, 2023.







The Indore 3R Declaration is a binding commitment between the city and urban government departments to adopt the 3R principle, which is Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, to improve the city’s water, land, and air quality. The 3Rs advocate for sustainable waste management, a circular economy, and resource efficiency in order to make cities clean, safe, and adaptable to future change.







Bangkok is now one of more than fifty Asian cities to sign the Indore 3R Declaration. The declaration was first acknowledged on April 11, 2018, at the 8th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Indore, India. (NNT)





















