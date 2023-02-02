Thai PM orders dismissal of corrupt police officers involved in Taiwanese tourist extortion

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has called for legal action against police officers implicated in the extortion case involving Taiwanese actress Charlene An.

An had posted on her social media account saying she was stopped by police near the Chinese Embassy in Thailand on January 4 and was detained for two hours. The actress added that the officers told her that her visa on arrival was unacceptable and must be printed on her passport with an official emblem. After a long conversation, An claimed she was forced to pay 27,000 baht for her release.







To protect the reputation of the nation and the Royal Thai Police, Gen Prayut demanded that all officers involved in the incident be punished. He also encouraged others with additional information on the case to come forward and assist with the investigation.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas has issued a statement apologizing for the mistreatment of the Taiwanese actress while promising to work to the best of his ability to conclude the investigation.







According to Pol Gen Damrongsak, an investigative committee has questioned fourteen officers about the case, seven of whom have already been transferred to inactive positions pending further investigation.

An has since posted on her Instagram account expressing gratitude for the support she has received and her love for Thailand. (NNT)



























