Thai skilled workers gain opportunities for well-paid jobs in South Korean from labor deal

A labor cooperation deal signed between Thailand and South Korea is offering opportunities for skilled Thai workers to work in South Korea for well-paid positions.

Under the cooperation deal reached last year, the Department of Employment will secure 5,000 skilled Thai workers for the Korea Offshore and Shipbuilding Association (Koshipa) just for 2023 alone.







The department reported that recruitment companies contracted to this labor cooperation have recruited 1,275 skilled workers, including 970 welders, 205 spray painters, and 100 electrical mechanics.

According to DoE Director-General Pairoj Chotikasatien, the first group of 65 welders has already traveled to South Korea, while a second group of 49 workers has just followed recently. These workers will be working at Hyundai Heavy Industries.







These skilled workers are guaranteed a fair salary and fringe benefits, with pay starting at 2,430 baht per day, plus overtime and a two-month bonus every year. They will be working eight hours per day for five days a week.

Welders and electrical mechanics are in high demand in South Korea as the South Korean shipyard is a key player in the global shipbuilding industry. The DoE is now inviting skilled workers who are looking for opportunities or well-paying jobs to explore this possibility.

Interested workers can visit the department’s website at www.doe.go.th. for more employment information. (NNT)



























