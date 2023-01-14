Thailand and South Korea to strengthen Soft Power cooperation

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri met with H.E. Mr. Moon Seoung-hyun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to Thailand. Gist of the meeting is as follows:

The Government Spokesperson welcomed the Ambassador and expressed pleasure to learn that the latter has met with a number of executives and leaders of both public and private agencies since his assumption of duty last year. He hoped that the Ambassador’s experiences and expertise would well contribute to strengthening relations and cooperation between Thailand and South Korea. Thailand stands ready to support his endeavor in all dimensions.







The South Korean Ambassador congratulated cordial relations between the two countries with close cooperation in all aspects. Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and President Yoon Suk Yeol met during the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia last year, and came to terms for the two countries to reinforce relations and cooperation, which include exchange of visits at all levels.







Both parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest:

The South Korean Ambassador commended the Thai Government for prioritizing the development of space technology, and was pleased to learn that Thai Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has visited South Korea to discuss space technology cooperation with the country’s concerned agency.







On environmental cooperation, the Government Spokesperson was glad that the Ambassador is interested in the issue of environment, which is in line with the Thai Government’s national agenda, the BCG Economic Model. Both parties also agreed on the importance of promoting cyber security. Last year, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries have met to discuss cyber security cooperation. Thailand is the first country in the region that South Korea has forged cyber security cooperation with.



Both parties came to terms to push forward Soft Power cooperation, which the two countries have great potentials. This may also be taken forward to the cooperation in tourism, food, and entertainment industry. With regard to labor cooperation, the South Korean Ambassador emphasized that Thai labors are crucial to South Korea’s economic development, and was pleased with the negotiation progress of “Working Holiday Programme” initiated by South Korea, which should address the problem of illegal labor, and promote exchange of students between the two countries.

The Ambassador also stated that South Korea has expertise in EV manufacturing and related industries, and would be interested in expanding investment in Thailand. This is relevant with the Thai Government’s policy to promote Thailand as the region’s EV manufacturing hub. (PRD)

































