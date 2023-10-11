Thai PM meets Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on tourism, food security and energy

Thailand and Brunei are gearing up to enhance their long-standing cooperation in various dimensions, including economics, tourism, and infrastructure. Following the successful Hong Kong visit, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin embarked on an official visit to Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. He arrived at 2:00 PM local time, one hour ahead of Thailand.

The Thai prime minister was welcomed at Istana Nurul Iman palace and was granted a royal audience with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam. He expressed his honor at visiting Brunei officially and emphasized the long-standing friendship between the two nations, spanning over 39 years.







Brunei holds a special place in Thailand’s list of allies, with cooperation at regional, sub-regional, and multilateral levels. If His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expresses a desire for a state visit to Thailand, it will be a great honor for the Thai government to extend a warm welcome.

The Sultan of Brunei expressed his warm welcome to the Thai Prime Minister and delegation, congratulating his assuming office. This visit underscores the close ties between Thailand and Brunei, especially as they approach the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.







In the economic sphere, both leaders hope to further enhance cooperation. The Thai prime minister highlighted the successful collaboration between Brunei Investment Agency (BIA) and EXIM Thailand in establishing the Thailand Prosperity Fund, with an initial capital of USD 200 million, encouraging BIA to consider additional investments in Thailand, particularly in high-potential sectors like services, tourism, and infrastructure.

The prime minister expressed delight in the increasing popularity of Thai products in Brunei. The Thai embassy plans to increase the visibility of Thai products in Brunei and hopes to work closely with Brunei to facilitate the export of Thai goods and food products to Brunei.







Both leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation in food security, with Thailand aiming to become a long-term partner of Brunei in this regard, leveraging Thailand’s strength in agriculture and food production.

It intends to expand exports of Thai Halal products, particularly chicken and Thai Jasmine rice, to Brunei. Furthermore, both nations are ready to strengthen their collaboration in the energy sector. (TNA)





















