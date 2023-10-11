Lions Clubs nurture community bonds on Special Needs Family Day

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 8 – Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak spearheaded the opening ceremony of the 17th annual “Special Needs Family Day” at the PIPO Pony Club Pattaya on Sunday Oct 8. The event underscored the commitment of the Pattaya Lions Club and the local community to support and uplift families with special needs children.







Sittichai Sirisutthiworanan, President of the Lions Club of Pattaya, emphasized the global significance of Oct 8, as International Lions Day. This day is marked by acts of selflessness, uniting people across ethnic and religious boundaries in service to society. The core principle guiding their efforts is “We Serve.” The Lions Club of Pattaya has taken this ethos to heart, extending their services to those in need, with a special focus on special needs children.

Recognizing the pivotal role families play in improving the quality of life for disabled children, the Lions Club of Pattaya has consistently directed their efforts toward valuing and strengthening family bonds. The “Special Needs Family Day” is a testament to this commitment of promoting and inspiring special needs families.







The primary objective of the event is to provide essential support and encouragement to special needs families, alleviating the burdens they face. Through a range of activities, including financial assistance, gift sets, and engaging programs for children, the event seeks to enhance the social skills of disabled children. Activities such as painting plastered cartoon figures, horseback riding, wind skating, and educational sessions on special dietary needs were part of the day’s offerings. Furthermore, the event included screenings and information sessions about diabetes, addressing crucial health concerns.







The event drew a diverse crowd, with local government officials, district administrators, provincial council members, municipal council members, and representatives of the Lions Clubs in Chonburi joining hands. In a show of solidarity, the Pattaya Sports Club contributed to the cause by generously donating 5,000 baht, adding to the fund aimed at supporting the children. Together with special needs families, they formed a community-driven platform fostering a sense of belonging and offering valuable support.





























