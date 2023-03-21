Thai PM inspects irrigation projects in Ranong province

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently visited Ranong province in Thailand’s southern region to inspect local irrigation projects and the province’s efforts to mitigate flooding while preventing water shortages.

The prime minister led a group of government officials to Kampuan district, where villagers are facing water shortages due to the poor conditions of irrigation pipes that serve the area. These 25-year-old pipes have failed to deliver water from nearby reservoirs to the villagers whenever they require maintenance.







The Ranong Irrigation Project has proposed a 40.6 million baht canal system to tackle this problem, which is expected to be included in the 2026 fiscal year budget. The premier urged all related sectors to continue following up and helping to address the issues faced by the general public. He also met with the villagers who thanked him for acknowledging the issues in Ranong.







Gen Prayut then traveled to Kra Buri district to observe areas affected by flooding and inspect the flood wall renovation project currently taking place to address the issue. Later, he followed up on the outcomes of efforts to manage land utilization of the province’s urban community mangrove forests. (NNT)



























