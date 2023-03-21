Thai Cabinet approves two new lottery formats for digital distribution

The Cabinet has approved two new lottery formats for digital distribution, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

The L6 lottery format, which has a 6-digit code and follows the same rules and pricing as paper-based lottery tickets, will only be sold digitally at the cost of 80 baht per ticket.







The second format, the N3 lottery, is a brand new 3-digit code format that will also only be available for digital distribution.

Winners of the N3 lottery can receive prizes for matching all three digits in the same order, matching the three digits in a different order, or only two out of three digits.







The N3 lottery will have a special price and for each drawing where there are no winners, the winner of the next round can also obtain the prizes from the previous round. The N3 lottery will have two prize draws per month, specifically on the first and 16th day of each month.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed that the Cabinet considered 60 proposals aimed at addressing issues faced by the general public. (NNT)



























