Thai PM follows up assistance provided to flood-affected villagers in Phetchabun

The Prime Minister has followed up on the assistance provided to villagers affected by flooding in Phetchabun province, urging related agencies to continue monitoring the situation and communicating effectively with people in flooded areas.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha paid a visit to Phetchabun province to inspect flood response efforts. He instructed relevant units to provide round-the-clock assistance and ensure safety for all.







Relief kits are being handed out to affected households, while people who can no longer stay in their households are being evacuated.

The water level in Phetchabun has already stabilized and started to subside.

However, water from the rivers and canals in some areas continues to overflow into homes and farmlands.

Agencies are urged to remain on a high alert, as more rainfall is expected in the near future.

The Prime Minister said the government will provide financial support for the mitigation and rehabilitation efforts. He asked that damage surveys be conducted so that compensations and renovations can commence. (NNT)















































































