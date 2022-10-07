Thai Police set up flood response unit

The Royal Thai Police has ordered units under its command to set up flood response teams in areas affected to help everyone that may need assistance.

A directive was issued for police units to form flood response teams in areas affected by the flooding disaster, especially in Tak, Uttaradit, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phrae, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, and Prachin Buri provinces.







Signed by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the order calls for police units to provide personnel, equipment, and vehicles such as cars and boats, to help assist local communities. It also instructed supervising officers to take care of their subordinates who may be affected by the disaster.







The response teams will be working in a collective manner with other agencies, including volunteers, to help mitigate the situation. Affected villagers can request assistance by calling the 191 emergency line or the 1599 hotline at any time. (NNT)

































