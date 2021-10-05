Thai PM denies rumors of imminent cabinet reshuffles

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has addressed rumors of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, asserting that no reshuffles are planned at the moment. Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan has indicated there are no impending Cabinet reshuffles or adjustments within the ranks of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.







Gen. Prayut addressed reporters’ questions about an impending Cabinet reshuffle, saying no adjustments of the Cabinet of Ministers were at hand.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit, who is the head of the Palang Pracharath Party at the core of the government coalition, asserted that no reshuffle of the Cabinet was imminent and no elections are foreseen at the moment.



Asked about the Cabinet having assigned him to temporarily look after four departments within the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in place of Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit – a Democrat Party member – Gen. Prawit explained that the four departments were previously overseen by the Palang Pracharath Party through former deputy minister for agriculture and cooperatives Thammanat Prompao.







Meanwhile, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana asserted that Gen. Prayut remains a prime minister under the auspices of the Palang Pracharath Party. Gen. Prayut was preoccupied with tackling problems affecting the public, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and the current floods. (NNT)





























