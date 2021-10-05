Germany presents COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail to Thailand

Thailand’s prime minister on Monday received COVID-19 medicines from the German government, while voicing strong support for the Thai-German cooperation in public health, trade, and environmental protection.

German ambassador to Thailand, His Excellency Georg Schmidt, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and participated in the handout of 2,000 units of monoclonal antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19. The Casirivimab/Imdevimab cocktail is intended for the treatment of COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms.







On this occasion, Gen. Prayut expressed admiration for the German ambassador’s work to promote relations between the peoples of Thailand and Germany over his three years in office. He noted the ambassador had kept in touch with both the Thai and German communities via social media whilst also working to promote knowledge about the environment and climate change.

The Federal Republic of Germany is also donating 346,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand. Preparations are being made for transportation, and the doses are expected to arrive in the kingdom in mid-October. (NNT)





























