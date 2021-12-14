Thai PM delivers ‘Industry Awards’ to businesses for their excellence

The Prime Minister has delivered the Prime Minister’s Industry Awards to 63 Thai companies for their excellence, while expressing hope for speedy recovery among pandemic affected businesses.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the delivering ceremony where 63 industry-leading businesses received their honourable awards in various fields.







The awards this year were delivered to companies under 15 categories, from general industries, small and medium industries, to specialized achievements such as productivity increase, energy management, and creative product development.

The excellent industry award this year goes to Map Ta Phut Olefins Company Limited, a subsidiary of SCG Chemicals.



The Prime Minister has congratulated all the awardees on this occasion, saying he is happy to see continuous development of these businesses.

He said the government focused on the promotion of the industrial sector to meet the country’s potentials, while acknowledging the widespread impacts the sector faces this year from the COVID-19 pandemic, which heavily affected international trade.







The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s efforts to provide aid for affected businesses, from tax breaks, loan deferment, streamlined regulations, and incentives for international investors, while expressing his hopes for the industry to rebound and maintain their strength for challenges in the future. (NNT)



























