Baby elephant recovering, but not clear yet, Pattaya vets say

A 3-month-old baby elephant shot and caught in a Chanthaburi trap is recovering, but Pattaya veterinarians remain concerned about her kidney.

Kampol Tansajja, director of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, where the calf is being cared for, and Dr. Sunita Wingworn said Dec. 13 said the pachyderm had surgery to remove the shotgun buckshot from its leg and reconstructive work on its foot.

The animal is still in pain and being treated with pain relievers, Sunita said. Pang Fah Sai is also receiving antibiotics, saline and balm. Vets are also monitoring her kidney function closely.















































