Baby elephant recovering, but not clear yet, Pattaya vets say

Kampol Tansacha owner of Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens feeds Pang Fah Sai the 3-month-old severely injured elephant under his care.

A 3-month-old baby elephant shot and caught in a Chanthaburi trap is recovering, but Pattaya veterinarians remain concerned about her kidney.
Kampol Tansajja, director of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, where the calf is being cared for, and Dr. Sunita Wingworn said Dec. 13 said the pachyderm had surgery to remove the shotgun buckshot from its leg and reconstructive work on its foot.

Vets prepare the baby elephant for the reconstructing process on her leg.

The animal is still in pain and being treated with pain relievers, Sunita said. Pang Fah Sai is also receiving antibiotics, saline and balm. Vets are also monitoring her kidney function closely.

Pang Fah Sai’s leg is cleaned and disinfected before being fitted with a soft cast.



Vets fit a sock over the baby elephant’s foot before covering it with the cast.




Pang Fah Sai tries to walk after being fitted with the cast.









