Indonesia issues warning of tsunami after magnitude 7.5 earthquake

Indonesia has issued a severe tsunami warning following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara province. No deaths were initially reported.

The country’s meteorological agency issued a warning to residents to be on alert for a possible major tsunami.







According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was magnitude 7.6 and occurred at around 10:20 AM. It also said it struck at a depth of 18.5km in the Flores Sea, located north of Indonesia’s Flores Island.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre meanwhile said this latest quake registered at magnitude 7.7 at a depth of 5km, with no damage, injuries or fatalities reported so far. (NNT)



























