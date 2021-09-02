Thai PM: Curfew could be shortened or lifted depending on situation

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday that the 9pm to 4am curfew in 29 COVID-19 ‘dark red’ provinces, including Pattaya City and Bangkok, may be shortened or lifted, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

He said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) eased some disease controls on September 1 but he hopes everyone will keep their guard up. The restrictions could be further relaxed if the situation improves.







Gen Prayut said the curfew’s shortening or lifting will depend on the number of infections, fatalities and other metrics related to the pandemic.

The prime minister said he knew the curfew is affecting entertainment establishments and associations representing their owners of pubs, bars and other night spots want to discuss the lifting of more restrictions with the CCSA, but he remains concerned about people flocking to these venues. (NNT)

































