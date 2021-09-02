Pattaya continues vaccinating bedridden patients against Covid-19

Pattaya medical teams continue to vaccinate bedridden and disabled residents throughout the city and her surroundings.

The latest vaccination outreach took place Sept 1, as a medical team from Pattaya Hospital administered Covid-19 vaccines to 12 patients in local communities.







Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai participated in the event and offered encouragement to medical workers and patients.

Village health volunteers will follow up and report to the medical team should any unwanted side effects or symptoms result.



























