Bangkok Police ready for Oct 14 major political rally, traffic congestion

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed its readiness to ensure public safety and maintain order during an anti-government rally planned for Oct 14. The bureau will focus on engaging in dialogue and preventing any third party from escalating the situation. Commuters are advised to avoid roads around the protest site. Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue will be closed to traffic, if the demonstrators spill out of their rally.







The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, said the rally will affect people’s lives to some extent, since Wednesday is not a public holiday, adding that the protest site is close to many educational institutions and government offices. Traffic police are on standby. Commuters are advised to avoid roads around the site and allow at least an extra 30 minutes for their journeys. Traffic is expected to be congested during the evening on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, Dinso, Lan Luang and Tanao roads, as well as Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge. To avoid traffic congestion between Phra Nakhon and Thonburi, alternate routes include Krung Thon, Rama VIII, Phra Phuttha Yodfa and PhraPokKlao bridges, as well as the Sirat Expressway.

Initially, police will not close roads to traffic, as demonstrators will only be allowed on the sidewalk. However, if they spill onto the roads, several will be closed to traffic. They include Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, from KhokWua to Pom Mahakan intersections; Dinso Road, from Maharanop Intersection to the Democracy Monument and Wan Chat Intersection. If the number of demonstrators continues to increase, the police will also close Phan Phiphop Lila Intersection and Atsadang Road to traffic.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. PiyaTavichai, said the police are ready to ensure public safety and maintain order during Wednesday’s rally. The police will prevent any third party from causing unrest or committing other crimes. (NNT)











