Thai PM clarifies Covid-19 patient groupings for more effective management

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha unveiled the progress of COVID-19 patient system development by posting an update on his Facebook, assuring all patients will be admitted.







PM General Prayut Chan-O-Cha said there are 3 current authorities who operate the COVID-19 management system comprising 1668 by Department of Medical Services, 1669 by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and 1330 by National Health Security Office (NHSO) for cooperating with private hospitals.



Meanwhile, patients will be categorized into 3 groups which are green for patients without symptoms or mild symptoms who will be transferred to a field hospital, yellow for patients with moderate symptoms who will be admitted in a general hospital, and red for patients with severe symptoms who will be transferred to a specific hospital for specific symptoms.







In addition, the PM also ordered every army force to facilitate the medical sector with forces, vehicles and medical officials to firstly move remaining patients at home to medical facilities as quickly as possible. (NNT)





















