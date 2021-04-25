More infected patients admitted to field hospitals in Bangkok

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have started to be transferred to the Erawan 2 field hospital, located in the Bangkok Arena Sports Center in Nong Chok district.







Dr. Ukri Utensuit, Director of the Erawan 2 field hospital, which is the 4th field hospital under the supervision of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), revealed that the facility can receive 300 more patients and the Erawan patient transfer center will keep moving patients to the hospital. However, the director said there is a problem regarding insufficient ambulances.



Meanwhile, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, visited a field hospital at the Artillery Anti Aircraft Division (Chaengwattana), to follow up on the progress of the field hospital’s preparations. The field hospital is currently being installed with an internet system, to facilitate medical officials, and CCTV systems.







The 1668 and 1669 hotlines have been improved, and now can answer more calls. Those who were told to wait for a bed or transfer vehicle will be contacted by the call center later. (NNT)





















