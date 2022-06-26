Thai PM, cabinet members to inspect Chiang Mai projects June 29

Authorities will travel to Chiang Mai province to check in on government projects and initiatives on Wednesday (29 June).

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with other cabinet members, will inspect progress on initiatives in the region, including tunnels transferring water to and from Mae NgatSomboon Chon Dam to address the area’s depleting water supply amid industrial, tourism and population growth. He will then preside over the opening of the FTI Expo 2022 – Shaping the Future Industry event, which will take place from June 29 to July 3.







On Wednesday afternoon, the premier will travel to observe the coding school excellence center program at WatWeruwan School, which offers students education in coding and digital innovation. The program was initiated by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) and related agencies to improve students’ skills and make them experts in digital technology. Gen Prayut will also visit the province’s Mae Hiasubdistrict to inspect the digital transformation taking place in local administration, which has led to more efficient management and better public services for the local community.(NNT)

































