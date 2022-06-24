Another week, another Indian robbed of big gold in Pattaya

The message that tourists shouldn’t flash big gold necklaces in Pattaya still hasn’t gotten back to India.

Yet another Indian visitor – the seventh since April – had a big, fat, expensive chain stolen by transgender thieves.







This time it was Naresh Kumar Labhshankar Pandya, 47, strolling down Second Road June 22 flashing a 100,000-baht gold chain when two ladyboys stopped their motorbike and accosted him. Distracting him with hugs and lewd propositions, the two gangsters snatched his chain and rode away.





Police again promised to investigate, although none of the other six chain-snatching cases have been solved.

































