Heavy rains across Thailand to cause overflow at least in six large reservoirs

The National Water Command has warned that six large reservoirs may overflow as water exceeds their maximum storage levels.

The command said that reserved water exceeded upper rule curves at Mae Ngat Somboon Chon dam in Chiang Mai province, Kiew Lom and Kiew Kho Ma dams in Lampang, Nam Phung dam in Sakon Nakhon, Ubol Ratana dam in Khon Kaen and Pasak Jolasid dam in Lop Buri.







Meanwhile, water in medium-sized reservoirs reached more than 80% of their capacities and was rising. They could overflow and affect downstream areas in the country, the National Water Command said. It also warned of excessive water in Bung Boraphet lake in Nakhon Sawan province.

Heavy rains pounded the country yesterday. The highest rainwater measured 204 millimeters in Trat province, followed by 119mm in Ubon Ratchathani and 92mm in Chiang Mai.





The levels of main rivers, their tributaries and the Mekong River were rising and could surge up for the time being, the command said.

The National Water Command also predicted there could be runoffs and landslides in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces in the next few days. (TNA)

























