Thai PM assigns ‘Anucha’ to address expensive lottery tickets

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed officials to erect a committee to address the long-standing problem of expensive lottery tickets.

The committee will be headed by Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai. Dr. Seksakol Atthawong, Vice Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, will act as the deputy chairman of the committee.







Other members of the committee consist of officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Attorney General, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Royal Thai Police, just to name some.

The committee is authorized to inspect the issue of high lottery ticket prices. Government lottery tickets should not be sold higher than 80 baht apiece. The committee is to propose solutions directly to the Prime Minister or the Cabinet.



The operating expenses of the committee will be reimbursed from the Government Lottery Office (GLO).

Currently, the price vendors buy from the GLO is 74 baht and 40 satang per ticket. However, several lottery vendors have been selling bundles of 5 tickets for 800 baht, 3 tickets for 500 baht, or even as high as 700 baht. Some of them sell a pair for 220. High on-demand tickets can go as high as 250 baht apiece. (NNT)



























