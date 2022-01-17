Thailand forms committee to tackle issue of expensive lottery tickets

The government has instructed officials to form a committee to address the longstanding problem of expensive lottery tickets.

The committee will be headed by Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai, with Dr Seksakol Atthawong, vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, acting as the deputy chairman of the committee.







Other members of the committee will include officials from the Ministries of Finance, Interior and Justice, and the Office of the Attorney General, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Royal Thai Police.

The committee will be authorized to inspect the issue of high price lottery tickets, which should not be sold at rates higher than 80 baht per ticket. It is also tasked with directly proposing solutions to the problem to Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha or the Cabinet.



The operation expenses of the committee will be reimbursed from the Government Lottery Office (GPO).

Currently, the price vendors buy from the GLO is 74 baht and 40 satang per ticket. However, several lottery vendors have been selling bundles of 5 tickets for 800 baht, 3 tickets for 500 baht, or even as high as 700 baht. Some of them sell a pair for 220. High on-demand tickets can go as high as 250 baht apiece. (NNT)



























