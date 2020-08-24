Thai PM affirms he does not oppose Constitution amendment

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha reaffirmed that he did not oppose with those who want the Constitution amended. However, the procedure has to be in accordance with the Constitution. Each political party, both Coalition and Opposition, may come up with a proposal to be deliberated by the House of Representatives special committee on revision of the B.E. 2560 Constitution.







The Prime Minister also answered to the press regarding student protest in schools and educational institutions that he understood their pure intention, and stood ready to listen to their voices. However, the students are urged to respect differences of opinion and reasonability, and refrain from bullying peers who have different opinions or deprive the rights of others. The Prime Minister also disclosed that the Government would implement measures to promote constructive and safe journalism, and organize workshops to listen to the voice of others on the matter.

