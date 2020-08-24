Thai PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting, travels to Rayong

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to attend the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting via a teleconference in the morning of August 24, 2020, and a cabinet retreat in Rayong province during August 24-25, 2020.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister will participate in the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting together with leaders of the 6 member countries, namely, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, and China, under the theme “Enhancing Partnership for Shared Prosperity”. The Prime Minister will take the opportunity to underscore continued cooperation among member countries amidst the COVID-19 situation, and to propose 4 major cooperation agendas: 1) water management for the Mekong River, 2) public healthcare cooperation, 3) promotion of sub-regional connectivity, and 4) post COVID-19 economic recovery.

After the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting via a teleconference, the Prime Minister and delegation will travel to Rayong and Chanthaburi provinces for the 2/2020 cabinet retreat.

There, he is scheduled to visit COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and passenger checkpoint at the 2nd Terminal of U-Tapao International Airport, and preside over the opening of Motorway No. 7 (section: Pattaya- Map Ta Phut). He will, then, meet with Rayong’s local tour operators, visit an exhibition of Pracharat Rak Samakkhi Company (a social enterprise), the 100 Sao one-stop Market in Ban Phe municipality, and meet with local fisherfolks at Suan Son Beach.

On August 25, 2020 (Tue), the Prime Minister is scheduled to chair the meeting on economic and social development of the Eastern provincial cluster I (Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong), and the 2/2020 cabinet retreat at Star Convention Hotel. He will also witness presentation ceremony of productive land tenure passbooks to Chachoengsao and Rayong provincial governors.

After the cabinet retreat, the Prime Minister and delegation will observe a kick-off project to use rubber for road safety enhancement on Highway no. 3249, and a demonstration on rubber fender barrier (RFB) installment before going back to Bangkok the same day.











