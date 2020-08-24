Thai Prime Minister opens Pattaya-Map Ta Phut Highway

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut extension of inter-city Highway 7 and vowed to expand national transport networks to distribute opportunities.







Opening the new section of the highway also known as Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway that shortens travel time to U-Tapao airport in Rayong province, Gen Prayut said his government was expanding water, land and air transport networks.

Road construction would ensure equal access to opportunities, result in new economic zones, create jobs and generate income. Thailand had the best roads in Southeast Asia and the government would further improve them, the prime minister said.

Highways Department director-general Saravoot Songsiwilai said the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut highway section gave faster and safe access to the Eastern Economic Corridor. (TNA)

