Thai pirated substandard oximeters serious threat to Covid-19 patients’ lives

Rescue volunteers urged the government to solve the problem of widespread substandard oximeters which they said harmed users.

The Thai News Agency learned from rescue volunteers supplying oxygen generators and cylinders to the houses of severe COVID-19 patients that substandard oximeters affected the rescuers’ assessment of patients’ conditions and oxygen assistance for patients in need could be dangerously delayed.







Substandard and pirate oximeters were readily available especially through online sales and they showed false readings, the rescuers said.

Consumers can test the quality of such devices by measuring oxygen saturation every five minutes to see if their readings are stable. They can also be used in comparison with smart watches or other oximeters. Deviations from standard oximeters do not exceed three percent. (TNA)

























