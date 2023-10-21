Thai performers join ‘ASEAN Panji Festival 2023’ in Indonesia

A group of Thai artists and actors are participating in Panji or Inao performances at the ASEAN Panji Festival 2023, taking place from October 7 to October 28, 2023, in Indonesia. The festival is organized by The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (MoECRT) of Indonesia to commemorate the 6th anniversary of Panji’s registration as a Memory of the World (MOW) heritage site.







The Permanent Secretary of the Thai Ministry of Culture, Yupa Taweewattanakitbovorn, instructed the Fine Arts Department to send a group of artists and performers to partake in Panji or Inao performance at the 2023 Panji ASEAN Festival in Indonesia. This participation is a part of the commemoration of the 6th anniversary of Panji’s registration as a Memory of the World (MOW) heritage site. The festival aims to foster knowledge and understanding of the region’s shared cultural heritage, including its historical and cultural significance, presentation formats and performance techniques, traditional attire and music, as well as the development and challenges of Panji literature. Participating in the festival are nine ASEAN member countries: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.”







The ASEAN Panji Performance will be showcased in 4 additional cities: Kediri, Surabaya, Malang, and Surakarta (Solo). The event will involve various knowledge exchange activities (workshops) among ASEAN artists and performers, along with students and the general public, throughout the month of October. (NNT)













