Thai parliament passes marriage equality, civil partnerships bills first reading

The parliament on Wednesday passed the first reading of four bills to promote marriage rights for people of all genders.

They included the marriage equality bill proposed by the group of Move Forward Party MP Thanyawat Kamolwongwat. The parliament passed it by 212 votes to 180 with12 abstentions and four “no votes”. Officially it was known as a bill to amend the Civil and Commercial Code.







The parliament also considered three similar bills from the Justice Ministry and coalition parties. It also passed their first reading.

The three other bills consisted of two civil partnerships bills from the cabinet and the Democrat Party and another bill to amend the Civil and Commercial Code proposed by the cabinet.

A House scrutiny committee will deliberate on the four bills before returning them for votes in their second and third readings. (TNA)



































