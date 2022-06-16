Bangkok launches plans to improve quality of life for homeless and disabled

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced that action plans will be developed to improve the quality of life for the city’s homeless and disabled.

According to Sittiphol Chuprajong, leader of the Mirror Foundation’s homeless initiative, homelessness is a serious issue that requires immediate attention. During the pandemic, the homeless population in the capital grew by up to 30%.







Sittiphol said this has been primarily due to worsening economic conditions, as many people lost their jobs and other means of income, leaving them unable to afford rent.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon has assured that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aware of the situation and is collaborating with stakeholders to improve the quality of life for the underprivileged.





According to Sanon, the BMA has so far developed the “half-half habitation” initiative, which provides people with access to affordable homes backed by the Human Settlement Foundation.

Sanon noted that the project aims to help people who recently lost their homes amid economic hardship by providing them with job-finding services and cheap accommodations.



The BMA said the issue of homelessness is one of the numerous challenges it is currently addressing. Additional discussions will also be held between the governor and relevant authorities to formulate plans for effectively addressing these issues. (NNT)

































